Grand Rapids area named best place in US to raise a family

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids is topping a new list as the best place in the country to raise a family.

Detroit-based Rocket Homes realty company teamed up with BestPlaces.net to rank 150 metro areas based on school ratings, crime levels, average cost of child care, amenities for children, number of parks, playgrounds and greenspaces, percent of households with children and the growth of homes with children.

The Grand Rapids area bested Bridgeport, Connecticut for the top spot on this year’s list. Rounding out the top 10 were Raleigh, North Carolina; Cincinnati; Fayetteville, Arkansas; Atlanta; Dallas; New York City; Madison, Wisconsin and Boston, respectively.

Metro Grand Rapids rose to the top with a school district that rated among the top 5% of public schools in the country, a $9,420 average annual cost of child care, and children in 47.9% of households. The report also mentioned 20 museums and attractions nearby, specifically pointing out Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park and Lake Michigan’s beaches.

This isn’t the first time Grand Rapids has drawn the attention of Rocket Homes. The area ranked 13th among best places to be a teacher last year.