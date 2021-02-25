Grand Rapids approves installation of LED lighting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids City Commission approved the adoption of LED lighting for all neighborhood streets during a Tuesday night meeting.

The city will pay the company Strain Electric $6.2 million to replace about 16,000 city lights with the LED version. About 2,000 streetlights have already been switched to LED during several piloting projects. After extensive research during the piloting programs, the change was recommended.

The cost once automated system controls are added will not exceed $9.46 million.

LED lights are more environmentally friendly and are estimated the save the city about $350,000 per year. The city also says the project falls under its strategic plan.

“Our primary goal in arriving at this decision was the safety of our residents and neighborhoods, which is a critical objective in the City’s strategic plan,” said James Hurt, Managing Director of Public Services, in a statement. “We know that most accidents involving pedestrians and bicyclists happen at night, and many of those are the result of poor visibility. Additionally, better lighting will make residents feel safer in their own neighborhoods — cities like Detroit have seen great results when they transitioned to this LED temperature for their street lighting.”

Hundreds of the country’s largest cities have adopted LED lighting for streets.

Installations are expected to start in the summer and be completed within 18 months.

More information on the city’s project can be found online.