GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids will celebrate the holiday season tonight with the annual lighting of the city’s Christmas tree downtown.

The party begins at Rosa Parks Circle at 5 p.m. The tree lighting, emceed by WOOD TV8’s Maranda, will air on WOOD TV8 and stream on woodtv.com.

There will be plenty of food and drink vendors at the celebration, plus music, crafts, a corgi parade, performances from the Western Michigan University Skate Team and the Golden Tiger Kung Fu Group, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and more.

The tree, a 40-foot Concolor fir tree, came from Dutchman Tree Farms about 110 miles away in Manton, north of Cadillac. It was installed downtown Nov. 21.

The Boston Square neighborhood in Grand Rapids is hosting a tree lighting Saturday.