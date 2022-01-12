Grand Rapids announces three police chief finalists

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids announced the finalists in the search to find a new police chief.

City Manager Mark Washington announced the three finalists Wednesday: Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker, retired Milwaukee Police Inspector Jutiki Jackson and Chicago Police Commander Eric Winstrom. Full bios of each finalist are available online.

One of the finalists will replace current Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Payne, who announced last year that he would retire after about 35 years as a police officer. Payne became chief of the Grand Rapids Police Department in July 2019. He is the first African American to hold the office.

The community can meet the finalists during a forum Wednesday, Jan. 19. It will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the City Commission Chambers at City Hall, located at 300 Monroe Ave. Nw.

You can also submit questions to that forum online in advance. If you aren’t going to the meeting in person, your question must be submitted online by 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17. You can then watch the forum on Comcast Channel 26 or on the city’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.

After the forum, the city will post a survey to find out what people thought of each candidate. It will be available online and by calling 311 or 616.456.3000.

After the forums and reviewing the public comment, the city manager will choose who to hire. Washington will then announce his selection in the coming weeks.