LIVE: Grand Rapids introduces new police chief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids has a selected its next police chief: Grand Rapids Police Deputy Chief Eric Payne.

City Manager Mark Washington announced his selection for the top job at the Grand Rapids Police Department Friday.

Payne, who has been with the department for 32 years, will become police chief effective July 22. He will replace David Rahinsky, who retired.

“Chief Payne is exactly the kind of leader we need for our police department,” Washington said in a news release. “He is responsive, tough on crime and collaborative and he is committed to community policing. He has proven senior executive law enforcement experience and he has devoted his career to keeping our community safe.”

The finalist for the chief position were Payne and retired Pittsburgh Assistant Police Chief Larry Scirotto after Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski pulled his name from consideration in June.