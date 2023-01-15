Police on scene in the area of Alexander Street and Alto Avenue Jan. 15, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are responding to a shooting in Southeast Grand Rapids.

One person was shot, the Grand Rapids Police Department said. The extent of that person’s injuries is not yet known.

It happened in the area of Alexander Street and Alto Avenue, where there is a heavy police presence. The public is asked to avoid the area.

BREAKING: Grand Rapids police are surrounding a home where one person was shot near the intersection of Alexander Street and Alto Avenue SE.



There’s a substantial police presence around this area tonight. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/5iYI44snLb — Byron Tollefson (@byron_tollefson) January 16, 2023

A News 8 crew saw GRPD and Michigan State Police cruisers and a tactical team on scene. It appears police have a house surrounded.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting. News 8 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.