Grand Rapids aid program asks for box truck donation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An organization that fights homelessness in Grand Rapids says it’s in desperate need of a new box truck.

Exodus Place says its current truck is 20 years old and has 555,600 miles on it, the organization said Friday. It doesn’t have a muffler and, because it can’t reach speeds over 50 mph, can’t go on the highway.

All that slows down deliveries and is dangerous for drivers. Plus the organization is worried the truck will soon give up altogether.

Anyone who could donate a box truck is asked to email Exodus Place at info@exodusplace.org or visit its website.