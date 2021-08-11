Grand Rapids again requiring city employees to wear masks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Starting Wednesday, the city of Grand Rapids is again requiring its employees to wear masks indoors.

The new administrative order requires city employees to wear masks indoors at work if it’s not possible to stay six feet apart from others, Grand Rapids said in a release. The rule applies to all employees, regardless of their vaccination status.

“Data indicates that well over 90 percent of recent COVID-19 cases that require hospitalization are among those who have not been vaccinated,” City Manager Mark Washington said in the release. “Our primary concern is with the health and safety of our employees and those we serve. We continue to encourage vaccination among the workforce as the single best protective measure to ensure this is possible.”

Grand Rapids cited the prevalence of the COVID-19 delta variant in Kent County as the reason for the change.

The public will also be asked to wear masks in city buildings.

The rule is in effect through Oct. 14 or until Kent County is classified by the Center for Disease Control as lower than the substantial risk category.