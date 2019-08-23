Grand Rapids adds public safety watchdog

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids has a new leader to help tackle issues between the community and its police and fire departments.

City Manager Mark Washington named Brandon Davis interim director of the city’s new Office of Oversight and Public Accountability.

Davis has served as a senior labor relations specialist for the city for the past year. Before that, he was a trial attorney in Muskegon County and a defense attorney and assistant prosecutor in the Detroit area, where he grew up.

In his new role, Davis will serve as a liaison between residents and the city for public safety issues.

The director of oversight and public accountability will serve as an independent, impartial watchdog in handling public safety issues, from complaints about employees to reports of human rights violations. Davis will also work with the police and fire chiefs to increase equity in their departments’ policies and practices.

The city says the police and fire department internal affairs systems will remain intact.