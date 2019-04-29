Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids adding fitness stations to 2 parks

By:

Posted: Apr 29, 2019 03:28 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 29, 2019 03:28 PM EDT

Grand Rapids adding fitness stations to 2 parks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Grand Rapids parks will soon be home to a new feature: outdoor fitness stations.

The plans for Canal and Sixth Street parks include installing Norwell Outdoor Fitness cross elliptical machines, airwalkers, a hand cycler, and leg, bench and chest press machines. Visitors will also have access to drinking fountains and can track their activity using the Norwell App.

The equipment is anchored to a concrete slab and powder coated to prevent vandalism and reduce maintenance.

The six fitness stations overlooking the Grand River are expected to be up and running by early May.

The equipment was funded by the Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority and Monroe North Tax Increment Finance Authority.

----

Online:

Monroe North Outdoor Fitness Stations

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk

Photo Galleries