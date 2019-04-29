Grand Rapids adding fitness stations to 2 parks Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An undated courtesy photo of a Norwell outdoor fitness park in British Columbia. (City of Grand Rapids) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An undated photo of construction on the outdoor exercise stations in Grand Rapids' Monroe North neighborhood. [ + - ]

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Grand Rapids parks will soon be home to a new feature: outdoor fitness stations.

The plans for Canal and Sixth Street parks include installing Norwell Outdoor Fitness cross elliptical machines, airwalkers, a hand cycler, and leg, bench and chest press machines. Visitors will also have access to drinking fountains and can track their activity using the Norwell App.

The equipment is anchored to a concrete slab and powder coated to prevent vandalism and reduce maintenance.

The six fitness stations overlooking the Grand River are expected to be up and running by early May.

The equipment was funded by the Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority and Monroe North Tax Increment Finance Authority.

Monroe North Outdoor Fitness Stations