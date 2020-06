GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids 911 Center is back up and fully operational after experiencing intermittent outages.

The Grand Rapids Police Department tweeted about the problem at 4:20 p.m. Friday. Around 5:50 p.m., the department said the problem was resolved.

The 911 system is back up and and fully operational https://t.co/yfsgtZ1R86 — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) June 26, 2020

