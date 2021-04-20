Grand Rapids: 80 companies join ‘River For All’ program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids program has created space for 80 companies across 34 industries in river restoration projects, the city says.

The River For All Micro-Local Business Enterprise program was first started in July 2020, and the city says its goal is to help create “a more equitable pool of businesses” to receive Grand River restoration contracts.

Many of the 80 businesses currently in the program are owned by people of color and women, and include industries like construction, landscaping and tourism.

“It has been exciting to see this important program grow over the last nine months,” Alvin Hills IV, the city’s business developer said in a Tuesday release. “Not only will these businesses have access to bid on river restoration projects, they can also view and bid on City-led projects across Grand Rapids.”