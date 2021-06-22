Grand Rapids’ 4th of July fireworks returns downtown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ annual Fourth of July celebration is returning after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grand Rapids Fireworks, presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, will take place July 3 at 6 p.m. at Ah-Nab-Awen Park downtown, Riverbank Events and Media announced.

The event will include food vendors and exhibits, organizers said. Family activities will continue through 10:30 p.m., when the fireworks display is set to start.

“We are looking forward to providing another great event for the West Michigan community, and we’re excited to present a firework display with an amazing finish,” Raul Venegas, with Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, said.

The city of Grand Rapids, Meijer, Snap Fitness, LiveSpace and the Amway River Bank Run will also sponsor this year’s event.

More information on the 2021 fireworks in Grand Rapids can be found at 4thOfJulyGR.com and the event’s Facebook and Twitter pages.