Grand Rapids’ 4th of July fireworks canceled due to COVID-19

A photo of the Fourth of July fireworks show over the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids on July 10, 2019. (Courtesy: Lisa Tomlinson)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids’ Fourth of July fireworks show is the latest event to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Riverbank Events and Media announced the cancellation Wednesday morning, citing the inability to keep all spectators separated at safe social distances in the downtown area.

Each year, tens of thousands of people turn out for the celebration, flocking to Ah-Nab-Awen Park, the bridges over the Grand River and other nearby spots like the Sixth Street Bridge Park.

“Ultimately, the community’s safety is our number one priority. Acceptable social distancing measures would be difficult, if not impossible to maintain between those in attendance,” said Russ Hines, CEO of Riverbank Events and Media. “In addition, the costs to add the PPE equipment, police and fire personnel that would be needed make this financially challenging for all parties.”

In May, another major West Michigan Fourth of July fireworks show was also canceled. The Grand Haven City Council decided the possibility of spreading COVID-19 was too high to hold their annual event. Other big shows in Grandville, Kentwood and Wyoming have also been canceled.

News 8 is working to put together a list of West Michigan fireworks shows that are still scheduled. Check back with woodtv.com for details soon.

For more on the 2021 Grand Rapids Fireworks, go to the event’s website or Facebook page.