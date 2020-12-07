Grand opening delayed, GRNoir delivers wine and jazz instead

Photos provided by GRNoir show the new business at the corner of Division Avenue And Weston Street SW (left) and wine orders ready for curbside pickup (right).

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Downtown Grand Rapids’ new wine and jazz bar isn’t letting pandemic restrictions stop it from starting business.

While GRNoir isn’t welcoming wine and jazz lovers inside its newly transformed space on Division Avenue and Weston Street SW just yet, the bar has rolled out curbside service for its wine and food pairings.

Co-owner Shatawn Brigham said the first weekend of business went well, with patrons showing their support by calling, emailing and ordering online.

GRNoir is focused on celebrating the culture of wine and jazz, including Black influence on both. The food menu includes dishes named after iconic jazz singers Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday. Black vintners are well-represented in GRNoir’s wine collection, which includes:

Motu Viget champagne brut

McBride Sisters red blend

Intercept pinot noir

Knock on Wood chardonnay

OPP pinot noir

OPP pinot grigio

Earl Stevens Function red blend

Longevity chardonnay

Brown Estate tempranillo

Additionally, Brigham is believed to be the only Black sommelier in Grand Rapids. He says it took a lot of reading, tasting and studying, since wine is such a complex topic, but he enjoys it all, including “talking wine.”

“At GRNoir, we are creating that vibe for our guest. We want our guest to feel comfortable tasting and talking wine,” he told News 8 in an email Monday.

When the pandemic eases, GRNoir plans to offer live jazz performances from local and regional artists two to three times a week. For now, GRNoir is hosting virtual wine tastings, welcoming new members to its four-tier wine club and planning to begin wine distribution throughout the state soon.

“We know we have to be careful during the pandemic to protect everyone’s health, but there are many ways to let our friends and family know we care about them,” Brigham stated in a news release. “Wine and jazz are perfect accompaniments to sharing stories and joy with one another.”

To order from GRNoir, call 616.719.1191 or visit https://www.grnoir.com/. Food orders must be made by phone. Curbside pickup is available Monday through Saturday, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Customers can also show their support this holiday season by purchasing a gift card online.