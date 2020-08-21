Grand jury indicts GR woman in homicide of hospice patient

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A grand jury has indicted a Grand Rapids woman in the 2014 homicide of a man in hospice care.

Heather Lauren Wright was arraigned Friday in Kent County circuit court on an open murder charge in the death of 63-year-old Glenn Converse of Grand Rapids.

Police say Converse was found dead in May 2014 at his home on Washington Ave. SE in the city’s Heritage Hill neighborhood.

Converse had been under hospice care for lung and kidney cancer. News 8 learned that before he was killed, he found out his diagnosis left him with only several more months to live.

After investigators determined that Converse’s death was suspicious, a medical examiner ruled it a homicide. His death certificate said he had been stabbed in the neck and police found evidence of a struggle.

“The indictment of Ms. Wright brings closure to this cold case in our department,” said Sgt. Jana Forner of the Grand Rapids Police Department Detective Unit’s Family Services Team. “We hope it brings closure to all of the victim’s loved ones as well.”

Wright was indicted on a related perjury charge in July and has been held at the Kent County jail since.

If she’s found guilty, Wright could serve up to life in prison.