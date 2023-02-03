GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Plans for a 12,000-seat amphitheater near downtown Grand Rapids continue to move forward, with the Kent County-Grand Rapids Convention/Arena Authority and Grand Action 2.0 on Friday agreeing how to develop the area around it.

The venue is planned for 201 Market St. SE on the Grand River. The city currently uses the site for its Street and Sanitation departments.

Kara Wood, the executive director of development group Grand Action 2.0, told News 8 that the agreement allows Grand Action to begin looking for other projects that will complement the amphitheater.

In August, the CAA and Grand Action agreed that if Grand Action could raise the money needed and develop the amphitheater, the CAA would run it.

Th amphitheater is expected to take up about 11 acres of 201 Market. The remainder will be mixed-use, with housing, retail and recreation space.

The goal is for the amphitheater to be done in 2025.