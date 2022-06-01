GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Action 2.0 is welcoming a new executive director this summer.

Starting on July 5, Kara Wood will serve as head of GA2.0, a business-based private nonprofit group that started in 2020 to organize funding and planning for developments in downtown Grand Rapids, according to a press release.

Wood joins GA2.0 after three years as vice president for community partnerships in the Office of Government Relations at Western Michigan University. Before that, she worked with the city of Grand Rapids for 12 years in several economic development positions, according to the release.

Her focus with GA2.0 will be advancing work on an amphitheater to be built downtown. The organization will also be working on plans for a 31-acre riverfront development along Market Avenue and a professional soccer stadium, the release states.

“The initiatives that Grand Action 2.0 is leading will have a generational impact throughout West Michigan,” said Wood in a press release. “I’m excited to leverage my experience, relationships and passion for the Grand Rapids community to advance this work. It will be an honor to lead the implementation of Grand Action’s vision for the benefit of all.”

The previous executive director, Jon Nunn, will be stepping down after nearly 30 years. GA2.0 is a successor to Grand Action, which started in 1993 and helped to bring about projects like Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place, the release said.