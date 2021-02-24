Grand Action 2.0 unveils new vision for Grand Rapids riverfront

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A section of downtown Grand Rapids earmarked for an amphitheater may also include a zipline to an island in the Grand River, a new rendering shows.

Grand Action 2.0 unveiled the concept for the Market Avenue property to the Economic Club of Grand Rapids Wednesday. The design created by The Populous and Progressive AE builds on community input and recommendations from a study commissioned by Grand Action 2.0.

The plan would transform 31 acres of the eastern riverfront between Fulton and Wealthy streets into a mix of green, retail and living space. About 10 acres would be public parks and trails, including a “Green Ribbon” riverfront park connecting to the riverfront trail system, a winding pedestrian bridge over the river and a zipline that would transport people to an island in the Grand River.

The plans also call for a mixed-use development with ground-floor retail prioritizing minority-owned businesses, a residential piazza, up to 1,750 living units that include affordable housing, and 1,675 new parking spots. That’s in addition to the previously announced 12,000-seat amphitheater at city-owned 201 Market Ave.

Designers also identified possible sites for more housing, a soccer stadium or aquarium.

Populous says the goal is to elevate Grand Rapids as a visitor destination.

“What’s being envisioned here is one of the most exciting urban developments in the country,” Populous Senior Urban Planner John Shreve stated in a news release.