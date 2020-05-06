Gran Fondo latest event to fall to COVID-19

An undated courtesy photo of the Grand Fondo in downtown Grand Rapids. (Michigan State University)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University announced Wednesday that it’s canceling this summer’s Gran Fondo, the biking event in downtown Grand Rapids that benefits skin cancer research.

MSU College of Human Medicine officials cancelled the event which was scheduled or June 27. They plan to hold the event next year on June 26, 2021.

“After exploring many options, we determined we could not risk the health and safety of our volunteers, sponsors and riders in either June or at a later date in 2020,” MSU College of Human Medicine interim Dean Aron Sousa. “Instead, we are setting our sights on MSU Gran Fondo 8, June 26, 2021, when we can reunite and ride together through West Michigan in support of life-saving skin cancer research.”

The event, which was in it’s ninth year, attracted cyclist from all over the country. More than $1 million had been raised prior to the 2019 raised prior to the 2019 Gran Fondo.

People who registered can get a refund, transfer their registration fee to next year’s event or donate to either MSU skin cancer research or the university’s COVID-19 Student Emergency Fund.

More information can be found online or by contacting msugranfondo@hc.msu.edu.