GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Art Museum has opened a new LEGO-themed exhibit for guests to enjoy for the next few months.

It’s called “Brick by Brick: The Creative Art of LEGO” and features dozens of installations, all made out of those little plastic pieces by professional builders with Bricks & Minifigs here in Grand Rapids.

This is the first exhibition to be featured at the GRAM’s new experimental gallery space called The Blank Space. The gallery allows guests to not only enjoy the pieces but also participate in hands-on activities the museum will host.

GRAM Director and CEO Cindy Foley said the exhibit was the perfect inaugural display for the space.

“LEGO building has long been beloved across generations for its ability to create connections and inspire imagination, and this exhibition couldn’t come at a better time,” she said in a statement.

Along with the exhibit, the GRAM is also hosting a building competition for LEGO fans of all ages. You can enter your own LEGO creation that could eventually be put on display alongside others at the museum.

The creations must be no larger than 14 by 14 by 14 inches. Groupings will be split between adults, children and families.

The exhibit will be open until May 18, 2024. You can check out more information by clicking here.