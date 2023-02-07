GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grammy-winning lead singer found a gem collaborating with a Grand Rapids fashion designer who took her dress design to a whole new level.

“‘I won a Grammy!’ And that’s something I made in Grand Rapids, Michigan and it made its way to L.A.,” Ashley Trieu said.

Iconoclasp is a very fitting name for a brand that dressed a Grammy winner.

“Her name is Gurujas and she is the lead singer in White Sun Music. So they were nominated for best new age album and they won. I designed for her, we collaborated on this,” says Trieu.

(L-R) Harijiwan Khalsa, Gurujas, and Adam Berry of White Sun pose with the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album award for “Mystic Mirror” in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The woman behind the design, Trieu, grew up here in West Michigan.

“My parents are Vietnamese immigrants that were sponsored to Holland in the 1970s and so I grew up in the Holland, Zeeland area and then I went to school at Grand Valley,” she said. “So I spent a lot of time in Grand Rapids.”

(L-R) Adam Berry, Harijiwan Khalsa and Gurujas of White Sun accept Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album award onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

She owns the brand designed to dress icons.

“She was like, ‘Hey your dress looked great on the red carpet,’ and I was like, ‘Are you at the Latin Grammys?’ and she was like, ‘Yeah we were nominated and we won,'” she said. “So I’m like, ‘If you ever want any of my designs in white let me know and I’ll make it happen for you.’”

Her online Etsy store helped her get noticed by the Grammy-winning group.

“She reached out, she was like, ‘Hey I am nominated for a … Grammy and we’re going to be going and I have an idea for this cape,’” says Trieu.

The next month, Trieu collaborated with the lead singer, taking one of her colored gowns and making it exclusively white to fit the name of the new age/pop music group.

Adam Berry, from left, Harijiwan Khalsa, and Gurujas Khalsa of White Sun II accept the grammy for best new age, ambient, or chant album for “Mystic Mirror” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“I suggested we bling it out a little bit and put some rhinestones and some metallic buttons on it. So I did a white capelet for her and a dress out of Italian crepe,” Trieu said.

Trieu says she designed her gown envisioning success.

“I had a feeling she was going to win. When I was making it I was … picturing her winning and I just knew. So I’d like to think — they’re very talented and it was probably all them, but I want to think I had a little thing on their win,” Trieu said.

People can check out a dress designed by Trieu at the Fashion and Nature exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

There are several items designed specifically for Grand Rapids in the gift shop.