GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After 10 years of planning, the Grand Rapids Art Museum opened the doors of its new creative learning center.

The space included a new interactive discovery gallery, two new classrooms, meeting space for groups and it increased the museum’s overall capacity. The expansion allowed the museum to serve three times the number of school groups each year, which will be around 10,000 more students.

The addition of the center also allowed visitors of all ages to have a more hands-on experience with art.

“If you’ve spent your entire life loving and appreciating art, this is a space where you can approach it differently than you might be familiar with. This is not a space to sit back and look. This is an active space. You will be hands-on. You will be dissecting the objects in our collection in new and interesting ways,” Christopher Bruce-Karel, the museum’s deputy director for art, learning and engagement, said.

The center was officially opened Saturday and it will be open during museum hours. It is free with museum admission.