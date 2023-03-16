GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Art Museum has applied for a permit that would allow it to become the first museum in the city to join a social zone.

“We have applied for the social district license which may be used for certain GRAM-organized events in the future,” said Elizabeth Payne, director of communications with the GRAM. “We are still in discussion internally about how the Museum will use this license.”

The Grand Rapids commission voted Tuesday to recommend the permit to be approved by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. If approved, patrons of the GRAM, which already holds its own liquor license, would be able to bring inside drinks out to Rosa Parks Circle and vice versa.

Grand Rapids has the most dedicated social zones of any city in the state — nine — and more than 60 participating businesses. These districts allow customers to walk outside between businesses with alcohol in hand as long the beverage is marked in one of the zone’s designated cups.