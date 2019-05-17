GRAM exhibit a nod to Ecliptic artist at Rosa Parks Circle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who brought iconic art to Grand Rapids long before ArtPrize is featured in a new exhibit at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

Maya Lin’s “Flow” exhibit opens this weekend at the GRAM.

The artist and designer was approached by the Frey Foundation in the mid-1990s to redo the area of downtown Grand Rapids now known as Rosa Parks Circle. She created Ecliptic, the park in Rosa Parks Circle that features water in three forms via the winter ice rink, mist fountain and table of flowing water.

The exhibit of her work opening at the GRAM this weekend features her interest in the outdoors, specifically Michigan’s Great Lakes and the Grand River.

“One of the things she likes to do is have us reappraise the things in the environment that are right around us. And one of the ways she’s done that, she’s found, is to present them in surprising and different forms and from different perspectives,” explained GRAM Chief Curator Ron Platt.

Maya Lin: Flow is open through Sept. 8.