Graffiti found near GR officials’ homes, city hall

Vandalism found at the Government Center Ramp at City Hall on July 9, 2020. (Courtesy of the Grand Rapids Police Department)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they are investigating vandalism at Grand Rapids’ City Hall and in some city officials’ neighborhoods.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says stenciled graffiti stating “defund police” was found Saturday on driveways and sidewalks at or near the homes of elected and appointed city officials.

Left, vandalism found at the Government Center Ramp at City Hall on July 9, 2020. Right, graffiti found near a city official home on July 11, 2020. (Courtesy of the Grand Rapids Police Department)

Officers say similar graffiti was found Thursday morning in the Government Center Ramp at City Hall.

Vandalism found at the Government Center Ramp at City Hall on July 9, 2020. (Courtesy of the Grand Rapids Police Department)

GRPD release a photo of a suspect in the vandalism along with images of the graffiti.

A photo of a suspect getting into a vehicle outside one of the city officials homes. (Courtesy of the Grand Rapids Police Department)

Recently, some commissioners have supported slashing GRPD funding. A heated debate about the department’s funding took place at the city commission meeting Tuesday.

“These bullying and intimidation tactics are unacceptable and won’t be tolerated. This crosses the line,” Police Chief Eric Payne said in a Saturday news release. “There is a process in place for determining our department’s budget, and we must let that process play out. There are more productive ways to exercise your right to free speech and have your voice be heard. Vandalism and violating the law are not the answer. We are committed to mutual respect and trust as we work with the community to build stronger relationships. If we’re all in this together, let’s show it.”