Kids learn about Kwanzaa at an event by the Grand Rapids African American Museum. (Dec. 31, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Unity and creativity were on full display Saturday as families continued a week-long celebration of Kwanzaa.

For decades, the Grand Rapids African American Museum has hosted a formal Kwanzaa celebration. This year, they wanted to devote it to the kids.

There were games, hands on activities and movies aimed at educating children about the meaning of Kwanzaa, which celebrates African American culture by highlighting seven principles each day, beginning Dec. 26 and ending Jan. 1.

“It’s a perfect opportunity for us to instill in young people the whole origin of Kwanzaa and more particular, the seven principles which are universal principles but it’s a good way to get them involved,” said the Executive Director of GRAAM and Archives, George Bayard.

The seven principles are unity, self-determination, collective work, responsibility, purpose, creativity and faith.