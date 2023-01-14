GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You can help save a life by donating blood Saturday at Brown Hutcherson Ministries.

The Grand Rapids African American Health Institute is hosting this blood drive to honor the legacies of Martin Luther King Jr. and Dr. Charles Drew.

A spokesperson for the organization said there’s a need for ethnically diverse blood donations.

“Because blood is inherited, a compatible donor is often someone of a similar ethnic background. Diversity in donation is important for improved patient outcomes, as rare and uncommon blood types are often found in similar ethnic populations,” the organization wrote in a Facebook post. “For example, sickle cell patients may require chronic blood transfusions to treat their disease. Since 44% of African Americans have Ro Blood, providing matched Ro blood sickle cell patients may provide a safer blood transfusion.”

The blood drive will last from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 618 Jefferson Ave SE. Appointments are preferred though walk-ins are welcome. You can register online at graahi.com/giveblood.