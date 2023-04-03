An undated aerial photo of downtown Grand Rapids. (Courtesy The Right Place)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids has begun accepting applications for its summer youth employment program.

The city’s GRow1000 program will be accepting applications to participate in the summer jobs for teen and young adult job seekers and businesses through April 28.

During the six-week program, participants will get 120 hours of work experience at jobs paying $13 to $15 an hour. It will run from June 12 to July 21.

There will also be weekly paid training seminars each Friday during the program called GRow Further Friday, which will teach participants about professional development topics, including dressing for success and public speaking.

Those who are interested must be 15 and 24 years old as of June 12, live in Grand Rapids and be eligible to work in the United States.

More information and applications can be found at grandrapidsmi.gov/Grow1000.

A spinoff of GRow1000, GRow1000 Academy, will return this year. It focuses on long-term employment for people ages 18 to 24 years old. Those who are interested can find out more and apply online.