GR youth homeless shelter seeks help during outbreak

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Covenant House, a shelter for homeless youth in Grand Rapids is seeking help from the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

While many businesses are now shut down due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order, Covenant House is one that is considered essential. That means its staff is now working overtime.

News 8 spoke with the Director of Development Steven Depolo who says they are currently housing eight young men, ages 18 to 24.

They’re practicing extra safety measures such as wearing masks and washing their hands more often.

Normally, the youth staying there would leave during the day for work or school. But now with the outbreak, they are there 24/7, which means the staff must be too.

Officials say it’s been a little rough for everyone.

“We also need prayers from the community,” said Depolo. “It’s a very big struggle for everyone at Covenant House, the youth and our program staff. It’s very scary, and any prayers would mean a great deal to all of us.”

More information on Covenant House and how to get involved can be found online.