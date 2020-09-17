GR YMCA staff remains optimistic 1 week into reopening

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It has been exactly one week since the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids reopened to the community. Staff members say they’re working hard to keep members safe during the pandemic.

New safety precautions include temperature checks at the door, increased equipment distancing as well as sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer available in multiple spots on every floor.

Kevin Myers, the district executive director of the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids, says he’s glad they’re able to finally welcome members back.

“It’s been a great week,” said Myers. “It’s really been a fun thing to see all of our new members come back. We’ve actually had quite a few new members join as well too. But, you know, making people feel safe and making sure they’re secure in their workouts has been a challenging piece but it’s not been a difficult piece. It’s good to see that everybody’s doing their distancing, helping with the cleaning process. Our team has been on top of everything and we’ve been really proud of how everything is going so far.”

Members are also required to fill out a liability waiver and health screening before entering the building.

More information on the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids’ safety measures can be found online.