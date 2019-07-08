GR workforce outreach program getting $20K

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A program aimed at decreasing violence in Grand Rapids is getting $20,000 to help with workforce development and other outreach efforts.

Lifequest Ministries is getting $10,000 from the city and a $10,000 match from Huntington Bank after winning being chosen at the Safe Alliance for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force Pitch Night two weeks ago.

Lifquest’s Hope Initiative 2019, run by Rev. Jerry Bishop, works to get men ages 15 to 24 into jobs. It also offers mentoring, depression treatment resources and meal options, among other things.

Other SAFE Pitch Night winners include Brown-Hutcherson Ministries, which received $5,000 for its Giant Steps youth mentoring program; Urban Family Ministries, which is getting $2,500 for the Mothers on a Mission antiviolence group; and Neighbors of Belknap Lookout, which will receive $2,500 to back neighborhood organizations.

Grand Rapids has already devoted about $107,000 this summer to SAFE Task Force programs supporting mentoring, employment and education.