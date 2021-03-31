GR woman pleads guilty in 2014 death of hospice patient

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids woman pleaded guilty in the 2014 homicide of a man in hospice care.

Heather Lauren Wright pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, which reduced an original open murder charge, prosecutors said. Two other charges, habitual offender and perjury, were dismissed.

Wright was indicted in the May 2014 death of 63-year-old Glenn Converse of Grand Rapids. Converse was under hospice care and was found dead at his home in the city’s Heritage Hill neighborhood.

Glenn’s death certificate said he had been stabbed in the neck. Police also said they found signs of a struggle.

Wright will serve at least 15 years in prison.