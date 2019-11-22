GR woman living life, thanking God on 100th birthday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who has spent most of her life living in Grand Rapids is crediting her relationship with God as she celebrates her 100th birthday.

Helen McCall grew up playing in Plaster Creek, sliding down Buchanan Hill and sharing meals with family inside her Burton Heights home.

She recalled her mother cooking meals and her father reading verses from the Bible after dinner.

“We did have our meals together, which is so lacking today,” McCall told News 8. “I treasure those memories of eating together and having my father do that part. I was very fortunate in having wonderful parents.”

She will celebrate her milestone with family Saturday. Some of her four children, 12 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren are traveling from Oklahoma and Georgia for the party.

“[That] is probably what keeps me young, is having all these youngsters,” McCall said.

Watch the story above to see why so many people ask what her secret is. McCall may have experienced the stories most have to read in history books, but you wouldn’t know it when you first meet her.