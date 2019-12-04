GR woman finds out she won $5M jackpot on Facebook

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids woman won a $5 million Lotto 47 jackpot last month.

The Michigan Lottery said the winner, who chose to remain anonymous, realized she won the jackpot by scrolling through Facebook the night after the Nov. 20 drawing. She matched all six numbers: 17-18-24-26-35-40.

“The night after the drawing, I was scrolling through Facebook when I saw a news station had posted that someone in Kent County won the big jackpot,” the player said in Michigan Lottery news release. “I started reading the article and realized it was won at the same store where I’d purchased my ticket. I quickly pulled my ticket out to check my numbers and realized I was the big winner! I instantly felt numb.”

She purchased the lottery ticket at the D&W Fresh Market, located at 6425 28th Street SE in Grand Rapids.

The winner chose to receive the winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of around $3.2 million. She plans to pay off debt, take a few trips and then save the remainder, according to the Michigan Lottery.