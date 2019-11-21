GR Wine, Beer and Food Festival back for 12th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 12th annual Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer and Food Festival returns to DeVos Place Thursday through Saturday.

Festivalgoers will find an abundance of food, beverage and culinary entertainment presented by area chefs and restaurants from around the world. There will be more than 1,500 wines, beers, ciders and spirits to try.

Six restaurants will offer pairing menus throughout the festival where guests can sit back and watch as the chef prepares a multi-course meal paired with wine, beer or spirits.

More than a dozen restaurants will serve up small plate offerings. Some of the state’s leading culinary experts will be at the Meijer Food Stage to share tips for preparing dishes at home.

On the beverage side of things, a series of educational tasting sessions will be held. Additional highlights of this year’s festival include:

The Vineyard — featuring more than 1,200 wines from sparkling to bold reds and crisp whites, including the exclusive Elite Collection;

Bourbon Bar and Spirit Workshops in the Welsh Lobby;

Hemingway Hall — showcasing craft spirits and cocktails;

Beer City Station — highlighting the many flavors of the craft brewing world;

Cider Row — focusing on hard ciders;

RendezBREW — encompassing the cordials and coffees paired with desserts and other nightcap offerings.

The 12th annual Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival at DeVos Place will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Ticket prices for single-day admission are $15 on Thursday, $20 on Friday and Saturday. A three-day pass is $40. Tasting tickets are $0.50 each and are sold on site at the festival. All food and drink samples require varied amounts of tasting tickets.

For specific details on the events planned at this year’s festival, click here.