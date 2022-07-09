GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new attraction at a Grand Rapids park is now open to the public.

Highland Park is now home to two outdoor climbing walls.

This is part of a partnership between the city’s parks and recreation department and Grand Rapids Boulder Project.

“It’s an activity that challenges you. It builds strength and it causes you to solve problems and work through fear and failure on the wall,” Kyle Heys said. “When people come out they will find some walls that are easy and then they will also find some that are hard.”

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, families learned how to climb and they also got to compete against each other.

Co-chairs of the project say they are thrilled to bring a new experience to the area.

“Oh, it’s incredible. We’re bringing climbing to the masses. We have climbing walls in grand rapids but nowhere do we have free access to a facility like this,” Charlie Hall said.

The GR Boulder Project team will host a drop-in climbing clinic on the first Saturday of each month.

Each session will start at 9:30 a.m.