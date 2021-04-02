GR Water Protectors kick off park cleanups Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Water Protectors will start their Community Clean-Up Series this weekend.

Every Sunday, the group will spend two hours cleaning up a different city park. This Sunday it will take place at 1:30 p.m. at MacKay-Jaycees Park located at 2531 Kalamazoo Avenue SE.

The group’s vice president says the cleanup not only gets people outside enjoying the parks, but it helps them focus on their own environmental impact.

“It’s really east to like living in the city being so disconnected from nature. You got your everyday life but like the things that we do on a daily basis does affect the environment,” said Grand Rapids Water Protectors Vice President Brandy Reyes.

If you want to join, the Grand Rapids Water Protectors ask that you bring your own reusable water bottle, gloves and a mask.