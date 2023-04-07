GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids is urging the public to not use the Grand River for recreational use through the end of next week due to flooding.

The Grand River is currently at 16 feet. The city said it is expected to reach 18.8 feet Saturday morning.

Anglers and anyone using a watercraft are advised to stay away from the river until the rising water recedes to normal flow.

The city said sections and trails in Ah-Nab-Awen, Fish Ladder and Riverside parks may also be closed due to flooding. The public is asked to avoid the flooded areas and not enter the Grand River.

During high water levels, Fire Chief John Lehman said it can be hard for the fire department to use its in-water rescue resources if there is an emergency.

“While the City is well-positioned to manage rising water levels, I want the public to know that the Grand Rapids Fire Department cannot adequately utilize its in-water rescue resources during high water events. Swift running and high levels of water under Grand River bridges prevent safe clearance for boat usage,” Lehman said in a press release.

The downtown area is not expected to flood unless the river levels exceed 23 feet due to the new flood wall improvements.