GR turns down $500,000 violence reduction grant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It seemed like easy money, $500,000 from the federal government aimed at violence reduction.

The city would spend the money on police overtime or other qualified expenses.

The catch, they’d still look at the controversial ShotSpotter technology, which uses a series of microphones to detect gunshots in a defined area, down the road using other funds. The police department likes the technology, but the commission has been split on.

“I don’t know what more that we think we’ll ascertain from additional community engagement. I personally have not received a single communication in favor of utilizing that technology. Not even one,” said 1st Ward Commissioner Kurt Reppart.

Even though Kent County officials, who administer the federal CARES Act grant, backed off an earlier requirement that the funds be used for the ShotSpotter technology, it still became part of Tuesday’s debate during a virtual City Commission Committee of the Whole meeting.

“You’re hearing from a group, an organized group, that wants to defund the police department,” argued Grand Rapids Police Department Deputy Chief David Kiddle. “I’m not convinced you’re hearing from those residents who are affected by gun violence daily.”

But even with ShotSpotter on the back burner, the commission remained split on how to spend the CARES Act grant.

The county and the feds set the rules on how the funds can be spent.

The other issue is timing.

The city had to show how they would spend the funds by the middle of December.

“So that’s pretty clear cut, that the options are very much limited in terms of what the dollars can be used for,” said 2nd Ward Commissioner Joe Jones.

The safest bet to meet those requirements would be things like police overtime for extra patrols aimed at reducing violence.

But some on the commission want funding for non-police activities and programs, like Cure Violence.

The nationwide group works to stop the spread of violence the way epidemiologists work to prevent the spread of viruses.

With no agreement on how the money would be spent, the mayor put accepting the grant to a vote.

It failed on a three to three tie.

The money now goes back to Kent County’s general pool of COVID-19 relief dollars.

The board’s COVID Relief Subcommittee will meet Thursday to decide where to reallocate the funds.