GR toy company will stop selling online after AG investigation

FILE – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks during a news conference in Detroit on Oct. 14, 2021. (Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids toy business accused of shady practices will stop selling online for five years, the Michigan attorney general says.

The state office started investigating Planetary Toys and its website Treasure Trove last month after the Better Business Bureau collected nearly 90 complaints against it. Unhappy customers said items were never shipped or, if they were, they weren’t what had been advertised.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that the company has agreed to stop selling online for five years, resolve all outstanding complaints and pay the state $1,000 to cover the AG’s investigation costs.

The business must meet the terms by Feb. 21.

