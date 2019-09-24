GR to vote on pot licensing ordinance next month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids is one step closer to establishing the rules regulating recreational marijuana in the city.

Commissioners set a date next month to vote on a licensing ordinance.

The city hopes to begin allowing recreational marijuana-related operations by next spring.

The licenses will be granted to those who want to grow, process and sell recreational pot in the city. Rules are already in place for medical marijuana will serve as a guide.

The vote by the full commission is set for Oct. 8.

If the commission approves the process, it will still be another six months before any licenses are granted.

“Even though we would require a license for recreational, we don’t have local land use that authorizes recreational marijuana use types,” said Kristin Turkelson, acting Grand Rapids planning director. “We would use the six months to engage in a community discussion about what regulations would need to be in place for recreational marijuana facilities.”

The state is requiring communities who plan to allow recreational marijuana-related businesses to have licensing regulations in place by Nov. 1.