GR to start park pilot programs to increase community safety

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — City officials are hoping the addition of more recreational options and park ambassadors will bolster community safety in Grand Rapids.

The pilot programs come after a man was shot at Joe Taylor Memorial Park on June 26.

As part of the expanded recreational opportunities, a youth program will be offered at Joe Taylor Memorial Park, located 1031 Baxter Street SE.

The city also plans on adding two park ambassadors at four parks — Garfield, Highland, Joe Taylor and Martin Luther King. The ambassadors will be at the parks from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week starting in mid-July through the end of September.

Those who are interested can apply online.

The third pilot program includes three events at city parks this summer. Details will be announced soon, according to the city.