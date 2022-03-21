GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids will be receiving roughly $1.5 million in federal funding to support public safety programs and accelerate a key infrastructure project.

The city says the funding will help the Cure Violence program, Mental Health Crisis Co-Response pilot program and rebuild the César E. Chávez Avenue SW which was formerly Grandville Avenue SW.

“We’re very appreciative of the continued support and engagement by our elected leaders in Congress,” Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington said in a press release. “Senator Peters, Senator Stabenow, and Congressman Meijer understand the challenges and opportunities facing our City and their support in securing this funding reinforces their commitment to a shared vision for a community that is safe, prosperous, and successful.”

The Grand Rapids Urban League’s Cure Violence program will be receiving $600,000 which was secured by U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids, the city said. The program helps to stop the spread of violence by using “methods and strategies associated with disease control – detecting and interrupting conflicts, identifying and treating the highest risk individuals.”

The Grand Rapids Police Department’s pilot program, Mental Health Crisis Co-Response, will be receiving $180,000 which was secured by Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich. The pilot program deploys a trained crisis intervention team officer and a trained mental health processional to calls involving a mental health crisis, the city said.

The city will be receiving $700,000 to go toward rebuilding César E. Chávez Avenue SW, which was formerly Grandville Avenue SW. This money was obtained by Peters and will help rebuild the key roadway for the city.