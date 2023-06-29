GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids will join an international movement for physical activity and social interaction Saturday, when the city host its first parkrun event.

The event, known as parkrun, is free and allows people to jog — or walk — a 5K distance alongside people around the world. More than 300,000 people participate every week, and there are more than 2,200 parkrun locations across over 20 countries, according to a release.

Grand Rapids’ inaugural parkrun will be July 8 at 9 a.m. in Riverside Park, on Monroe Avenue. It will happen each Saturday.

Organizers say everyone is welcome, regardless of athletic ability.

Since parkrun is also about social connection, participants are encouraged to visit a local café afterward. Grand Rapids’ parkrun will partner with Switchback Gear Exchange.

More information is available on the Facebook page of Grand Rapids’ Riverside parkrun.