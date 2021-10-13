GR to hold public forms to weigh in on police chief search

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The process of finding a new police chief kicks into full gear Wednesday night with the start of a four-part series of community forums.

Chief Eric Payne announced his retirement in early August, saying he plans to retire early next year or until a new chief takes over. City manager Mark Washington explained that because of the pandemic much of the community engagement that comes with finding a new person for the position will be done virtually.

A consulting firm was hired to recruit candidates and put together a profile of the kind of person the city is looking for. The community has several opportunities to share their thoughts during this process. A series of four virtual forums will provide an opportunity for people to share which qualities they believe the next police chief must possess.

During the forums, a moderator will ask questions to guide the session. Here are the dates and times of the virtual discussions:

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19

If you are unable to attend the forums, you can also share your thoughts in a survey.