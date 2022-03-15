GR to consider bringing back GRPS canoe learning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids City Commission will consider bringing back an exciting outdoor learning experience for students at Grand Rapids Public Schools.

In 2017, 2018, and 2019, kids got the opportunity to participate in an experience called Canoemobiling, which brings classroom learning outside. Through a partnership with GRPS, the city of Grand Rapids, and outdoor adventure company Wilderness Inquiry, students got to spend a week navigating the Grand River in canoes and participate in water safety and land-based education stations.

The pandemic put the experience on hold for the past two years, but tonight, the city will vote on a resolution to bring it back. If approved, Wilderness Inquiry would host the Canoemobile event May 17-21 at Riverside Park. According to the resolution, the experience would cost a total of $10,550, which could come from the park’s operating fund.

The commission is set to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday and meetings are streamed live on the city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.