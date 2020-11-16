GR tenant union offers advice to people facing eviction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Roughly 30 to 40 million people are at risk of eviction in the United States, according to a report by the Aspen Institute.

Even though many states, including Michigan, have offered help to people facing this problem, fair housing activists say it’s still not enough.

They’re offering advice to people who are struggling to pay rent, such as don’t self-evict and remain in your home until the court says you can’t.

They also say not to forget to show up to court for your hearings and know what’s legal. Activists say they just want to make sure that people have a place to go for support.

“We’re just trying to get the word out. We’re trying to interact with tenants. We’re trying to kind of solicit involvement and interest,” said Casey Carlson, a member of the Grand Rapids Area Tenants Union.

More information on the Michigan Eviction Diversion Program can be found online.