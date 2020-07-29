GR Symphony to play ‘Sidewalk Serenades’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Symphony says it will soon return to the stage — sort of.

The symphony, shut down because of the coronavirus, says it will resume shows with a new program called Sidewalk Serenades.

That program allows small groups to pay $300 for a 30-minute classical music concert in their driveway. Audiences must be limited to 10 people and everyone must wear a mask.

Slots are open at 7 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. Aug. 20 through Aug. 22 and Aug. 27 through Aug. 29. You can register online.

The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre has also been doing some similar outdoor shows, dubbed Driveway Cabaret.

