GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There is a special event this week at the Grand Rapids Symphony that combines music, theater and video games.

“Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY” is a multi-media concert with the orchestra and chorus performing the music of the Final Fantasy video game series.

Grammy-award winning composer and conductor Arnie Roth will lead more than 100 musicians as they perform the music from the past 30 plus years of the game series. HD video from game developers Square Enix will be projected on giant screen during the concert.

The Grand Rapids Symphony presents “Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy” takes place on July 14 at 7:30 p.m. at DeVos Performance hall. Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster.

